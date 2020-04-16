



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The governors of seven states, including Minnesota and Wisconsin, announced Thursday they will be working together to make decisions about the Midwest economy,

And for the first time, the federal government laid out specific guidelines for the entire country, comprised as a three-phase approach.

“We can begin the next front in our war, which we’re calling ‘Opening Up America Again,'” President Donald Trump said.

The president’s plan can only begin in areas where cases are trending down for two weeks.

In phase one, schools remain closed, vulnerable people isolate, and visits to nursing homes or hospitals are banned. But places like restaurants and gyms can open with strict social distancing. Non-essential travel is still discouraged. Bars stay closed, and most people will still work from home.

If there’s no evidence of a rebound, states enter phase two, where vulnerable people continue to isolate, and visits to hospitals and senior centers are still banned, but non-essential travel resumes, and schools reopen. Gyms, restaurants and other gathering spaces operate with moderate physical distancing. Bars open with limited capacity, and telework is still encouraged.

READ MORE: Wis. Gov. Tony Evers Extends Wisconsin Stay-At-Home Order Until May 26

Phase three allows vulnerable people out in public, but at a distance. Workplace restrictions are lifted, visits to hospitals and senior care facilities are allowed, and so are gatherings with limited distancing.

But health officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci have made this point clear.

“Even if you are in phase 1, 2, 3, it’s not OK, game over it’s not,” Fauci said.

Governors will be in charge of deciding when to start the three-phase process. Protesters made it clear outside the Minnesota governor’s residence Thursday that they want a swift reopening — but Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcom warns that it’s not that simple.

“Doing that prematurely, or where we don’t have the measures in place to assess the safety of a workplace can really backfire, and put you in a worse situation than where we are today,” Malcolm said.

The president says some states could begin phase one as soon as Friday. There is no indication Minnesota will be one of those states.

Minnesota’s stay-at-home order is still set to continue through May 4.