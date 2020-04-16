MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With warm weather on the way, there is no doubt Minnesotans will be looking to get into their backyards and into their gardens.

During times of adversity in our country, gardens have become a popular place for Americans. That’s expected to continue as we battle COVID-19.

Among the social distancing signs and hand-washing stations, Joseph Schmidt is sowing the seeds of spring.

“I look at traditional tarragon, basil, that type of stuff. Later in the year, I’ll get into peppers and things like that on the deck,” said Schmidt, who lives in Minneapolis.

Seed sales coast to coast have taken off, and Pahl’s Market in Apple Valley was prepared.

General Manager Jack Pahl believes war-time history could determine just how busy they get. During World War II, Americans planted “Victory Gardens” to ensure they had enough food. In Minnesota, there were even Victory Garden campaigns, and while it wasn’t quite like the Great Minnesota Get Together, there was a Victory Garden Fair. It’s estimated that Victory Gardens produced 40% of all the vegetables consumed in our country.

“I think it’s fun to see 70 years, 80 years from then until now and we are kind of experiencing that same thing,” said Pahl. There are 1,600 tomato plants growing in Pahl’s tomato house. And if history tells us anything, this spring they’ll double as both a source of food and stress relief.

While farmers today help feed our country, gardens built during COVID-19 can offer something else.

“There’s a thing called “horticulture therapy.” It’s been around for thousands of years,” said garden expert Rebecca Kolls.

Kolls knows people are tired of staring at computer screens and televisions. She said creating a garden during a pandemic can help you grow a new appreciation for your back yard.