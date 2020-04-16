Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This week, millions of Americans will be receiving “Economic Impact Payments” or stimulus checks from the federal government.
These funds, which can be tracked on the IRS website, are intended to help Americans who have been directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Spare Key, a Minnesota-based nonprofit, is calling on those who are financially secure enough to not need the stimulus check to ‘pay it forward’ to a family in need.
One hundred percent of donations made go directly to families. If you are interested in helping a family click here to learn more.
