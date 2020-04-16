MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota company is involved in a first of its kind antibody test study that’s going to Major League Baseball teams all over the country.

Researchers at Stanford School of Medicine have been working with Premier Biotech in Minneapolis. The Minnesota based company produces tests that will help detect whether or not a person has been exposed to COVID-19.

It requires a blood sample to see if the person has made antibodies against the virus. The lead researcher behind the project says testing people around the country could give them a better idea of the scope of the infection and be one step closer to opening up the economy.

WCCO learned that some Minnesota Twins front office employees took the test.

“I was approached by folks connected at the MLB and when I thought about it I realized this is absolutely perfect,” Stanford professor of medicine Dr. Jay Bhattacharya said. “They have the personnel to do this and provide counseling to people who test positive…we get a population of regular folks all around the country.”

The test can let researchers know if that person has built up antibodies to COVID-19.

The Mayo clinic and others around the country are also using their own antibody tests. Governor Walz has said there are still questions about accuracy.

“We’ve done a lot of double checking on this test and I’m confident,” Dr. Bhattacharya said.

Around 10,000 blood tests have already been done for the study. Dr. Bhattacharya says the results are currently under review and could be released soon.

“I’ve never worked on anything more important in my life,” he said.