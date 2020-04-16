COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from Thursday, April 16, 2020
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans may soon be able to purchase beer and wine to-go.

The Minnesota Legislature on Wednesday came to agreement on a deal allowing consumers to buy from restaurants up to one bottle of wine and a six-pack of beer, cider or hard seltzer. Cocktails are, for now, not allowed for to-go orders.

According to the Star Tribune, the bill will now go to the Senate for a vote Thursday, the House on Friday and then to Gov. Tim Walz’s desk for final review. In the past, Walz has said he supports the measure.

It would be a temporary fix to address declining sales, lasting as long as restaurants are closed. Currently, restaurants are ordered to keep their dine-in services closed until May 4.

Right now, 16 states allow alcohol to-go and some states, like Texas, are even allowing mixed drinks to go.

