MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans may soon be able to purchase beer and wine to-go.
The Minnesota Legislature on Wednesday came to agreement on a deal allowing consumers to buy from restaurants up to one bottle of wine and a six-pack of beer, cider or hard seltzer. Cocktails are, for now, not allowed for to-go orders.
According to the Star Tribune, the bill will now go to the Senate for a vote Thursday, the House on Friday and then to Gov. Tim Walz’s desk for final review. In the past, Walz has said he supports the measure.
Why only curbside beer/wine? The lobbyists for liquor license holders told me: "There was not consensus on our Board on including cocktails. MLBA did not specifically lobby against the addition of spirits but recognizes that spirits have a different shelf life than beer/wine."
— Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) April 16, 2020
It would be a temporary fix to address declining sales, lasting as long as restaurants are closed. Currently, restaurants are ordered to keep their dine-in services closed until May 4.
Right now, 16 states allow alcohol to-go and some states, like Texas, are even allowing mixed drinks to go.
