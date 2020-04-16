MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans may soon be able to purchase beer and wine to-go.
On Thursday, the Minnesota Senate passed legislation that will allow restaurants to temporarily offer to-go sales of beer and wine.
It means customers will be able to purchase up to one bottle of wine and the equivalent of a six-pack of beer, cider or hard seltzer with takeout food orders.
The bill will now go to the House for a vote on Friday, where it’s expected to pass, before going to Gov. Tim Walz’s desk for final review. Walz has said he supports the measure.
It will be a temporary fix to address declining sales, lasting as long as restaurants are closed. Currently, restaurants are ordered to keep their dine-in services closed until May 4.
Why only curbside beer/wine? The lobbyists for liquor license holders told me: "There was not consensus on our Board on including cocktails. MLBA did not specifically lobby against the addition of spirits but recognizes that spirits have a different shelf life than beer/wine."
— Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) April 16, 2020
