MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Wednesday, Minnesota saw its biggest daily uptick in new COVID-19 cases, with 114 tests coming back positive. Meanwhile, Americans have started receiving stimulus payments, and the government has launched a tool so citizens can track their relief checks.
Here are the latest headlines in the COVID-19 pandemic:
- 8:20 a.m. The Minnesota Historical Society announces that it’s closing its museums and sites through June 30 and furloughing 274 workers.
- 6:15 a.m. Meat giant Smithfield Foods has closed two more plants — including one in Wisconsin — over coronavirus concerns.
- 6:02 a.m. Researchers say the COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. is approaching 31,000.
- 3:40 a.m. The Rams’ Brian Allen appears to be the first NFL player known to test positive for COVID-19.
