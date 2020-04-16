COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines from Thursday, April 16, 2020
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus In Minnesota, COVID-19


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Wednesday, Minnesota saw its biggest daily uptick in new COVID-19 cases, with 114 tests coming back positive. Meanwhile, Americans have started receiving stimulus payments, and the government has launched a tool so citizens can track their relief checks.

Here are the latest headlines in the COVID-19 pandemic:

  • 8:20 a.m. The Minnesota Historical Society announces that it’s closing its museums and sites through June 30 and furloughing 274 workers.
  • 6:15 a.m. Meat giant Smithfield Foods has closed two more plants — including one in Wisconsin — over coronavirus concerns.
  • 6:02 a.m. Researchers say the COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. is approaching 31,000.
  • 3:40 a.m. The Rams’ Brian Allen appears to be the first NFL player known to test positive for COVID-19.

Comments