Around the country and here in Minnesota, we’ve seen people lining up for food shelves, as they face a money crunch trying to feed their families.
And, food shelves are responding, from Easter dinners to everyday staples, they are doing everything they can to provide those people with the food they need during this critical time.
We’ve also seen businesses and individuals stepping up to help keep the food shelves stocked.
