MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Police Department says a 49-year-old woman had to be hospitalized on Thursday after a parks and recreation employee attempted to remove a tent that she was in without checking to see if it was occupied.
According to an incident report, at 2:15 p.m. police officers were called to assist St. Paul Fire paramedics, near Arlington Hills Community Center, on a report of “a person injured by heavy equipment.”
Authorities say a city employee had been sent to “remove an abandoned tent.”
When the worker arrived, the incident report says he began to “remove the tent with a utility vehicle equipped with a front bucket,” without first looking into the tent to see if anyone was inside of it.
While lifting the tent the worker noticed that someone was inside of it. He checked on the woman — and realizing that she was hurt, he called 911.
First responders say the 49-year-old woman had “significant injuries.” She was taken to Regions Hospital for treatment and is currently listed in stable condition.
The incident remains under investigation.
