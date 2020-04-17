Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Beloved Minnesota backpack-maker Duluth Pack is contributing to the battle against COVID-19 by making medical gowns for frontline workers.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Beloved Minnesota backpack-maker Duluth Pack is contributing to the battle against COVID-19 by making medical gowns for frontline workers.
The company, based in Duluth, announced that it has teamed up with Michigan outdoor apparel company Stormy Kromer to make gowns that are moisture resistant and able to be reused.
Duluth Pack CEO Tom Sega said the company wanted to help the medical workers who are putting themselves in harm’s way.
“We want to help in any way we can,” he said, in a statement.
Duluth Pack says it’s currently in the process of ramping up production and hopes to make 1,000 gowns a day.
Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota
You must log in to post a comment.