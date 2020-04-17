



Leaders from eight of Minnestota’s largest companies were included in the president’s economic revival group. Life Time’s CEO is among those offering advice on how to reopen the economy.

The Minnesota-based company has health clubs across the country. And its CEO Bahram Akradi was tapped to offer guidance to restart the economy.

“That I can help the leadership of our country, it’s my duty to do it,” Akradi said.

When we talked with Akradi three weeks ago, he had laid out his own plan, welcoming input from other leaders. That was put in motion on a larger scale when the president called upon 200 corporate leaders in retail, tech, manufacturing, hospitality, transportation and more.

“The other CEO’s who spoke, unequivocally, everybody was the same. Everybody is trying to protect their employees, like I am. Everybody’s trying to protect their customer, everybody’s trying to protect their communities and everybody’s trying to protect the country,” Akradi said.

It helped provide a foundation for a phased plan to reopen the economy. Governors will decide when to begin the process in each state.

Gyms and fitness clubs are in the first phase. Akradi says Life Time has developed a plan, which includes heavy cleaning, educating members and setting up for social distancing inside.

“We’ll offer twice as many classes and have half the people go to the classes. So we will do all that it takes to give everyone the confidence that we are going to keep their health and safety number one,” Akradi said.

He’s asked his executive team to run Life Time while he continues to focus on solutions to help the country. Part of that is coming out of the social distancing slowly, ensuring we don’t experience a second shutdown.

“I only hope to be able to continue to help,” Akradi said.

He also said having a known date to begin the process and widespread testing are important components.