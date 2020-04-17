MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz signed legislation Friday to allow takeout sales of beer and wine from bars and restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Done. We will continue to support our beloved local restaurants that are keeping Minnesotans fed during a really challenging time. #StayHomeMN #mnleg https://t.co/6O2l2snwh5
— Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) April 18, 2020
The bill limits to-go beverages of beer, wine, hard seltzer, and cider to be sold in its original, unopened packaging, and requires food to be included in the order. Restaurants and bars will also be limited to sell 72 ounces per order of beer — equivalent to one six-pack, and 750 milliliters per order of wine — equivalent to one bottle.
Gov. Walz was the final stamp of approval after the Minnesota House passed the bill on Friday 129-1, and the Minnesota Senate passed it on Thursday. The legislation also gives local municipalities the option to opt-out if they choose.
“Our restaurants and their employees are facing extreme hardships during this pandemic,” said House Speaker Melissa Hortman. “We hope today’s legislation will help. We know it is a small step in these very difficult times, but I’m pleased legislators from both sides of the aisle were able to work together with the governor to get this done.”
The bill will be a temporary fix to address declining sales, lasting as long as restaurants are closed — May 4. This legislation takes effect at 12:01 a.m, on Saturday, April 18.
Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota
You must log in to post a comment.