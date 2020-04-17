Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Thursday, protesters gathered at the governor’s mansion in St. Paul, urging Gov. Tim Walz to reopen the state for business. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in the state climbed just shy of 100.
Here are the latest updates in the COVID-19 pandemic:
- 6:30 a.m. The Navy says the USS Theodore Roosevelt crew member who died of the coronavirus was a sailor from Arkansas.
- 5:09 a.m. The global COVID-19 death toll has spiked with the release of new information from Wuhan, China.
- 4:16 a.m. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle volunteer to deliver meals in Los Angeles.
