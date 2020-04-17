MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Eau Claire officers responded to a domestic disturbance call early Friday morning involving a child and a woman with non-life-threatening injuries.
Rusty Ray, 30, was charged with substantial battery-domestic abuse, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, and two counts of bail jumping.
According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, officials responded to S. 75th Ave in Seymour Township at approximately 1:50 a.m.
When they arrived, they learned Ray had gone into a camper with a small child. Officers knew that there were firearms inside the trailer, and though they tried for several hours to communicate with Ray, he refused to cooperate.
Eventually the Eau Claire County Regional SWAT Team arrived, and the child was successfully removed from the trailer.
Ray was arrested and taken to Eau Claire County Jail.
You must log in to post a comment.