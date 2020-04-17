



His voice is putting us all at ease during this tough time.

Dr. Elvis Francois is a resident at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. After going viral singing the song “Imagine” on the internet, Francois says he received a phone call days later from music producers in Nashville interested in finding ways to help.

On Friday, Francois dropped a four song extended play record called “Music is Medicine.” As Norman Seawright III shows us, it’s more than an album title, its a motto Dr. Francois lives by.

“The songs that we chose are very much songs that for me, have gotten me through difficult times and I’m hoping that project can have that purpose to move people, to make people wake up the next day with a little bit more courage and hope,” Francois said.

Francois’s music can be found on all music platforms and he says that every time someone downloads or streams it, all of the proceeds will go to charity. He says he’s working with the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, raising money for Feed the Children which is a nonprofit, and then also raising money for health care workers who are on the front lines of COVID-19.