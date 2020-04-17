Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People and Pets Together is Minnesota’s only fully dedicated pet food shelf.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People and Pets Together is Minnesota’s only fully dedicated pet food shelf.
They provide dog and cat food, litter, rabbit food, and more to people who are unable to feed their pets during various difficult times, especially COVID-19. Their main focus is make sure pets stay with families, and out of shelters, when owners are faced with a financial hardship.
They also distribute pet food to approximately 16 food shelves throughout the greater Twin Cites area. This allows people to access pet food at their local food shelf.
Visit their website for more information on accessing their services.
You must log in to post a comment.