MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Kirsten Renee likes to make easy, healthy and tasty recipes and she shared these with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

 

CORN, TOMATO & BLACK BEAN QUINOA SALAD

Ingredients

  • 3 C. cooked quinoa, cooled
  • 1 1/2 C. sweet corn kernels
  • 1-2 large tomatoes, seeds removed & diced
  • 1/2 C. black beans
  • 1 jalapeno, diced
  • 2 green onions, green & white parts, thinly sliced
  • 2 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 tsp. fresh cracked black pepper
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1/4 tsp. ground cumin
  • 2 Tbsp. minced cilantro

Instructions

  1. Place the cooked quinoa, sweet corn, tomatoes, black beans, jalapeno and green onions in a large bowl, stir to combine.
  2. Add the olive oil, lemon juice, black pepper, salt, cumin and cilantro, stir to coat, cover & refrigerate for at least 2 hours.
  3. Serve cold with the Chipotle Shrimp or Chicken.

CHIPOTLE MARINADE for SHRIMP or CHICKEN

Ingredients

  • 1 lb. raw tail on jumbo shrimp, deveined & pat dry OR 1 lb. boneless chicken breasts, cubed
  • 2 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 tsp. thyme
  • 1 tsp. oregano
  • 1 tsp. smoked paprika
  • 1/2 tsp. chipotle pepper powder
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1 tsp. sugar
  • 1 Tbsp. hot sauce

Instructions

  1. Place the raw meat in a shallow glass pie plate or 8×8 glass baking dish in a single layer.
  2. In a small bowl, mix together the olive oil, thyme, oregano, smoked paprika, chipotle pepper powder, salt, sugar and hot sauce, pour over the meat and toss to coat well.
  3. Cover dish with saran wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes for shrimp and one hour for chicken.
  4. Pan fry or grill the meat until cooked through and no longer pink.
