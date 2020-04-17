Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Kirsten Renee likes to make easy, healthy and tasty recipes and she shared these with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
CORN, TOMATO & BLACK BEAN QUINOA SALAD
Ingredients
- 3 C. cooked quinoa, cooled
- 1 1/2 C. sweet corn kernels
- 1-2 large tomatoes, seeds removed & diced
- 1/2 C. black beans
- 1 jalapeno, diced
- 2 green onions, green & white parts, thinly sliced
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
- 1/4 tsp. fresh cracked black pepper
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. ground cumin
- 2 Tbsp. minced cilantro
Instructions
- Place the cooked quinoa, sweet corn, tomatoes, black beans, jalapeno and green onions in a large bowl, stir to combine.
- Add the olive oil, lemon juice, black pepper, salt, cumin and cilantro, stir to coat, cover & refrigerate for at least 2 hours.
- Serve cold with the Chipotle Shrimp or Chicken.
CHIPOTLE MARINADE for SHRIMP or CHICKEN
Ingredients
- 1 lb. raw tail on jumbo shrimp, deveined & pat dry OR 1 lb. boneless chicken breasts, cubed
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 1 tsp. thyme
- 1 tsp. oregano
- 1 tsp. smoked paprika
- 1/2 tsp. chipotle pepper powder
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. sugar
- 1 Tbsp. hot sauce
Instructions
- Place the raw meat in a shallow glass pie plate or 8×8 glass baking dish in a single layer.
- In a small bowl, mix together the olive oil, thyme, oregano, smoked paprika, chipotle pepper powder, salt, sugar and hot sauce, pour over the meat and toss to coat well.
- Cover dish with saran wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes for shrimp and one hour for chicken.
- Pan fry or grill the meat until cooked through and no longer pink.
