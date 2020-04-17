MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Tuesday, musicians will gather to celebrate Prince’s legacy in a two-hour long concert special.
The special, called “Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince” was taped in January and features a range of artists from a variety of genres; from Earth, Wind & Fire to H.E.R. Other performers include John Legend, the Foo Fighters, Common, and St. Vincent.
Prince’s long-time collaborator Sheila E. will be the bandleader for the night. She and Time will each showcase their talents in three-song medleys of songs Prince wrote for them.
Near the end of the concert, Prince’s band The Revolution will perform “Purple Rain” with gospel singer Mavis Staples. Then, all artists will close out the night with a performance of “Baby I’m a Star.”
Below is the reported set list from “Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince”:
– H.E.R and Gary Clark, Jr., “Let’s Go Crazy”
– Miguel, “I Would Die 4 U”
– St. Vincent, “Controversy”
– John Legend, “Nothing Compares 2 U”
– Juanes, “1999”
– H.E.R, “The Beautiful Ones”
– Usher, “Little Red Corvette,” “When Doves Cry,” and “Kiss”
– Chris Martin and Susanna Hoffs, “Manic Monday”
– The Time, “Jungle Love,” “Cool,” and “the Bird”
– Foo Fighters, “Darling Nikki”
– Earth Wind and Fire, “Adore”
– Common, “Sign O’ the Times”
– Beck, “Raspberry Beret”
– Gary Clark, Jr., “The Cross”
– Sheila E., “America,” “Free,” and “The Glamorous Life”
– Princess, “Delirious”
– Mavis Staples and the Revolution, “Purple Rain”
– Everybody, “Baby I’m a Star”
The special will air from 8 p.m to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21.
