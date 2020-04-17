MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For Minnesota’s sportsmen and women, turkey hunting is the currently only game in town.

The season began on April 15th, and this will be the first weekend for turkey hunting.

For Minnesota hunters stuck inside, the turkey season offers an opportunity to engage with the outdoors.

“I’m pretty sure I’m the only person out here within a mile,” said Chuck Ellingson.

Ellingson is the owner of the Watson Hunting Camp near Lac Qui Parle State Park. He’s also a hunting guide. But while the toms are out, some of his clients are not.

“A lot of them are from southern states and every one of them canceled. I don’t blame them, I can’t get upset because we are going through something here. But it is a bummer,” said Ellingson.

Hours away at Capra’s Sporting Goods in Blaine, things look different too. Turkey hunters are getting their supplies through curbside pick-up.

“We’ve sold a lot of decoys and a lot of calls and a lot of ammo,” said owner Dean Capra.

Turkey hunting allows for social distancing. This year, the DNR isn’t restricting hunters to a single permit area – which allows them to hunt closer to home. They’ve also given hunters the go-ahead to buy a license over the counter for any of the turkey hunting time periods.

Capra’s will continue to sell while some of their older employees stay home and stay healthy.

For hunters that do get out, the season couldn’t have come at a better time.

“A lot of guys want to get out in the woods and enjoy it,” said Capra. “It’s going to be a great weekend as far as people out and about during their hunt,” said Ellingson.

The Minnesota turkey hunting season runs until May 31 and is divided into six hunting periods.