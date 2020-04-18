MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An armed robbery suspect was found dead Saturday following a standoff with police on the Minnesota River near Mankato.
The Mankato Department of Public Safety responded to a report of an armed robbery at 51674 U.S. Highway 169 at about 12:08 p.m. The suspect headed east on foot and crossed the highway toward the river. Law enforcement conducted a search, and a suspect matching the description was located in a raft.
According to a release from the City of Mankato, the suspect fired several times at law enforcement, and officers returned fire and the suspect was later recovered deceased from the river.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident at the request of the agencies involved. No other information is available at this time.
