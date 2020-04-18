MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced Saturday that 143 more Minnesotans have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of positive cases to 2,213. 121 people have died because of the disease, an increase of 10 from Friday.
Health officials say 44,368 Minnesotans have been tested thus far.
Of the tests completed in Minnesota, 42,155 returned negative. 239 people who tested positive are fighting the illness in a hospital — with 111 of them listed in intensive care units. Fortunately, 1,118 patients have recovered from the virus and no longer need to be isolated, according to MDH.
The country has struggled during the pandemic because of a lack of testing supplies and Gov. Tim Walz says the state will need expanded testing and contact tracing before things can begin to return to normal.
Despite that, Walz did issue an executive order on Friday, allowing golf courses, bait shops, outdoor shooting ranges, park trails, and marina services to re-open as of 5 a.m. on Saturday. Minnesotans are still asked to stay relatively close to home, and continue to practice social distancing.
Coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan, China, in 2019. The name COVID-19 means coronavirus disease of 2019. For most people, symptoms are mild, but for the elderly or those with underlying health issues, contracting the disease can prove fatal.
To protect yourself, you’re advised to practice social distancing, wash your hands regularly, and avoid touching your face.
Many of the victims of this infectious disease are residents in long-term care facilities. More than 100 of Minnesota’s congregate living settings have had at least one case involving residents or staff. A list of them is available by clicking here.
