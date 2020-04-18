MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced the launch of a week-long, statewide homemade mask drive on Saturday.
They’re encouraging Minnesotans to create homemade masks for donation, and on Saturday, April 25 the masks can be dropped off at any local fire department, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Fire departments will then deliver the masks to local congregate living facilities for their employees and residents to wear.
“Those working in congregate living facilities are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gov. Walz said. “While homemade masks will not replace personal protective equipment, they go a long way in preventing the wearer’s germs from infecting others. I am asking Minnesota’s crafters, sewers, and creatives to step up and help out their community.”
A news release from the office of the governor shared instructions on making a mask, and you can click here for more information:
- Suggested materials include: outer layer tea cloth and inner layer of a microfleece to wick away moisture.
- Use an accordion fold to mimic a hospital mask as much as possible. Use a fat woven shoelace type material to bind the sides (such as quilt binding).
- For straps, use elastic straps that loop behind the ears.
- Build a mask that tightly encloses the area around the nose and mouth, from the bridge of the nose down to the chin, and extending onto the cheek beyond the corners of the mouth, so no gaps occur when talking or moving.
- Use mask material that is tightly woven but breathable. Double-layer the fabric if possible.
- Masks must be made from washable material such as fabric. Choose a fabric that can handle high temperatures and bleach without shrinking or otherwise deforming.
- The mask should be tolerant of expected amounts of moisture from breathing.
“As Minnesotans, we have always come together to help each other through hard times. Wearing a mask is one of the ways we can protect each other,” Lt. Gov. Flanagan said. “I am grateful for Minnesotans’ time, generosity, and talent, and I look forward to seeing the donations come in next Saturday.”
You must log in to post a comment.