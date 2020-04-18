Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The COVID-19 death toll in Minnesota has passed 100, reaching 111. In Wisconsin, 205 people have died.
Here are the latest updates in the COVID-19 pandemic:
- 11 a.m.: 2,213 Minnesotans have tested positive for COVID-19, and 10 more people have died, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
- 9:33 a.m.: Saturday is the first day of to-go beer and wine sales at restaurants in Minnesota during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- 9 a.m.: The Associated Press is reporting that tensions over COVID-19 testing boiled over on a private conference call between Democratic senators and Vice President Mike Pence on Friday.
- 8:52 a.m.: Over 600 USS Theodore Roosevelt Sailors have tested positive for COVID-19 and there have been outbreaks on four aircraft carriers. U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Tina Smith (D-MN) are now pressing the Navy for answers about the coronavirus outbreak and sailor’s safety.
- 8 a.m.: Golf courses, bait shops, outdoor shooting ranges, public and private park trails, and marina services are able to re-open as of 5 a.m., because of Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order.
