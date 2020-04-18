



The Minneapolis Police Department says one person was found dead after a shooting in Minneapolis early Saturday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., police officers were alerted by a technology that detects gunshots in the city. While en route to investigate the disturbance in the 1100 block of Irving Avenue North, they received 911 calls that also reported a shooting there.

On scene, police found an adult male dead inside of a home. They say the suspect had left the area before law enforcement arrived.

Soon after personnel with the Minneapolis Police Department Crime Lab arrived and began collecting evidence from the crime scene. Homicide detectives are speaking with people who may have seen or heard anything.

After a preliminary investigation, police believe there were people inside of the home, and shots were fired after some form of an altercation began.

Officials say the identity of the man killed will be released by the medical examiner soon.

This marks the 12th homicide in Minneapolis this year.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online here.

All tips are anonymous, and information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a financial reward.