MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday afternoon in St. Paul.
According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers responded at about 12:15 p.m. to the 1400 block of Minnehaha Avenue East on a report of gunshots fired.
DEATH INVESTIGATION:
We're investigating a shooting that occurred just after noon today on the 1400 block of Minnehaha Ave. E. and left one person dead.
Media availability to follow. pic.twitter.com/7R24Iw37sP
— Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) April 18, 2020
Officers arrived on the scene and found evidence that shots were fired. Witnesses told police that the victims left in a red van.
Officials located the van at the intersection of Bradley Street and Bush Avenue — where inside they located two male victims. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and another victim had a gunshot wound to the arm, which is being described as non-life threatening. Both were transported to Regions Hospital.
No one is in custody and police are still investigating. The St. Paul Police Department asks if anyone has any information regarding this situation to please call SPPD homicide: 651-266-5650.
This is an ongoing investigation, check back with WCCO for updates.
