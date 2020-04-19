MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced Sunday that the number of positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Minnesota has risen to 2,356. Thirteen more people also died, bringing the death total to 134.
Health officials say 45,716 Minnesotans have been tested thus far.
According to MDH, 228 people who tested positive are currently fighting the illness in a hospital — with 116 of them listed in intensive care units. Fortunately, 1,160 patients have recovered from the virus and no longer need to be isolated.
Health officials say of the 13 additional deaths announced Sunday, ten were long-term facility care residents.
For most people, COVID-19 symptoms are mild. However, the disease can be deadly for the elderly and those with sensitive lungs. Even so, the vast majority of people who contract the virus recover.
Health officials say those with questions about COVID-19 can call the Minnesota Department of Health hotline at 651-201-3920.
