MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An assisted living facility in Wayzata is moving its residents to other facilities after a majority of its staff caught COVID-19.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the main reason for the move was to ensure patient safety and care after both staff and patients fell ill.
Meridian Manor, the 50-bed assisted living facility, is working with the MDH, State Emergency Operations Center and local public health partners, in moving 40 of its residents to other facilities.
The MDH says they don’t have an exact number of confirmed cases in the facility, but five residents were sent to a nearby hospital because of their care needs, some residents are being relocated with family and others will be moved to a nearby long-term care facility.
Family members of the residents are being notified as to where they are being moved.
