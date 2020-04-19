Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The COVID-19 death toll in Minnesota has passed 100, reaching 121. In Wisconsin, 211 people have died.
Here are the latest updates in the COVID-19 pandemic:
- Last Night: Retired District Judge Steve Anderson, of Princeton, dies from COVID-19.
