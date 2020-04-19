Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Forest Lake Police say they are not looking for any suspects after two people were found dead Saturday night.
According to police, officers responded around 8:15 p.m. to an abandoned 911 call in the 18000 block of Henna Avenue North.
Upon arrival, officers found a female dead in the home. Officials say a male suspect ran into a pole building and a gunshot was heard. The Washington County SWAT Team made entry and found a male dead in the pole building.
Police say there is no danger to the public. No additional information is available at this time.
You must log in to post a comment.