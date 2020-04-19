Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Minneapolis say two people were rescued after canoeing on Lake Harriet Sunday morning.
According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, officials responded around 9:15 a.m. to a water rescue call.
Upon arrival, officials say the two victims, a child and an adult, were pretty much out of the water thanks to a couple of bystanders who used a kayak to rescue them.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says one of the victim’s was transported to the hospital but is expected to be okay.
Limited details are available at this time, please check back for updates.
