MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Twins are stepping up to help in the community response to COVID-19.
The leftover 2019 Homer Hankies from the Twins’ short stay in the playoffs are being repurposed. In a partnership with Faribault Woolen Mill Company, Love Your Melon and Cub Foods the rally towel is now a face mask.
The Homer Hanky is a 100% cotton, terrycloth towel so it meets the CDC guidelines for basic face coverings. The masks will be delivered to healthcare systems, grocery store workers and nonprofits for free.
“When waved together by 50,000 people, the Homer Hanky is a symbol of the unity, respect and passion that define us as Minnesotans – the same traits that will see our state through the COVID-19 crisis,” said Nancy O’Brien, Twins Vice President of Community Engagement.
One Homer Hanky can be made into five masks.
You must log in to post a comment.