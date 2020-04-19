MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Minneapolis say a body was recovered from the Mississippi River Sunday morning.
According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, around 9:20 a.m. the Minneapolis Emergency Communications received a call of a possible human body in the river near the area of 54th Street and Minnehaha Park Drive.
Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office personnel from Water Patrol launched a boat and were able to recover the body, which was turned over to the the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
“Our investigators will be working with the Medical Examiner’s staff to determine how the body ended up in the river,” Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson said, “our condolences go out to the friends and family who lost a loved one.”
The identity of the victim and the cause of death will be released at a later time by the Medical Examiner’s Office. No further information is available at this time.
You must log in to post a comment.