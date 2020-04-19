



As we deal with this pandemic it is sometimes easy to forget that we have not only a presidential election in the fall, but Congressional and local elections as well.

All members of Minnesota’s congressional delegation are running for reelection , including Rep. Ilhan Omar who has risen to national attention as a frequent target of President Donald Trump’s twitter feed.

Omar has also faced controversy over her divorce last year and her marriage this year to her own political consultant.

Congresswoman Omar is one of four members of the so called ‘Squad’, four new progressive female members of congress that are frequently at odds with President Trump.

Last fall Omar was also named as the other woman in a Washington D.C. divorce filing. In the filing, a woman said her husband, progressive political consultant Tim Mynett, was leaving her for the congresswoman.

At the time, Rep. Omar denied she was dating anyone. Tim Mynett also denied the affair but last month the Congresswoman announced on her instagram account that the two were married.

Her campaign continues to employ and pay Mynett’s consulting firm for work, nearly $300,000 in just the first quarter of this year and that has raised questions — questions Omar has responded too by saying it is legal under federal campaign finance law to employ a relative.

Congresswoman Omar was a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning.

“Our relationship with the firm began the day that I announced my election to Congress back in June 2018 and certainly my relationship with my husband and I started way, way after that,” Omar explained.

WCCO checked with Federal Election Laws and the law does clearly state that family members can be paid for election work providing they provide a bona fide service at a fair market value.

Tim Mynett’s business partner has written an article about the history of their firms work for Omar. The full article can be viewed here.

Congresswoman Omar currently has three Democratic opponents running against her.