MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — All 10 of the COVID-19 related deaths in Winona County, Minnesota are related to one senior care facility, Sauer Heath Care.
According to Winona Community Services Director, Karen Sanness, all 10 victims were patients of the care center, ranging between 70-100 years old. They were each offered hospitalization but had health directives in place that prevented such help.
Every other patient and every employee at Sauer got tested for COVID-19 amid the community spread. While the Minnesota Department of Health has not yet confirmed how many of those tests are positive, Sanness says 14 of the patients who tested negative have been moved to another senior care center, Lake Winona Manor.
Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota
Sanness says Winona County has all the resources it needs at the moment, due to the Mayo Clinic providing diagnostic tests for Sauer.
She also shared empathy for the families who couldn’t see their loved ones before they died, saying nurses offered comfort for each of the 10 victims until the end.
You must log in to post a comment.