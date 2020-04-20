



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Students are starting another week of learning at home while away from their friends and teachers.

Wisconsin schools are closed for the year, while Gov. Tim Walz says he’ll likely make a call this week about Minnesota schools.

All 10 candidates for Minnesota Teacher of the Year participated in a recent Zoom call with WCCO.

“It’s been fun, but definitely had to be very flexible and modify, adapt and adjust and learn as we go,” said Maria Villavicencio, first grade teacher at Eden Lake Elementary in Eden Prairie.

When it comes to distance learning, they’ve become students themselves.

“It’s fun to get to connect with them at their homes, and meet their pets and see what they have hung up on their walls,” said Shannon Finnegan, 10th, 11th and 12th grade teacher at Hopkins High School.

“In the last week I’ve had the privilege of meeting a 4-and-half-foot ball python, several dogs and several horses,” said Ryan Larson, eighth and ninth grade teacher at Pine City.

“I’ve noticed some of my students are really thriving with distance learning. They are finding this non-traditional route to be really different,” said Qorsho Hassan, fifth grade teacher in District 191.

The internet and language barriers have been two of the biggest challenges.

“Today was the first day that officially all my students were able to log in without any issues. I didn’t get any parent emails today, which tells me that everything went smoothly [laughs]!” said Katie Coulson, fourth grade teacher in District 196.

“Internet access. You know, you have large families. You have kids that are at home taking care of their younger siblings. Their parents are at work 10, 12 hours a day,” said Katie Watland, seventh and eighth grade teacher at Lake Park Audubon.

“I’ve had like 80% of kids showing up online, doing the assignment. But I have 20% that have not. And most of the kids that are not showing up are the kids who are English as a second language learners,” said DeWayne Combs, sixth, seventh and eighth grade teacher at Murray Middle School in St. Paul.

And it’s clear that classroom-connections are missed.

“High positives, but at the same time, too, I’d rather be, you know high-fiving and hugging and doing things like that,” said Omar McMillan, fourth grade teacher at Richfield STEM.

Still, some of the lessons being learned could be here to stay.

“It’s been amazing to see our colleagues step up and support each other, share lesson ideas, create collaborate folders of strategies,” said Rachel Steil, 10th, 11th and 12th grade teacher at Stillwater High School.

“Now we’ve got this beautiful opportunity to step back and highlight and try out some things to see if we can re-design the system a little bit,” said Maya Kruger, sixth grade teacher in St. Anthony-New Brighton School District.