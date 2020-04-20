MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced Monday that the number of positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Minnesota has risen to 2,470. Nine more people also died, bringing the death total to 143.
According to the MDH, Monday marks the sixth straight day of more than 100 additional lab-confirmed cases.
Health officials say 46,850 Minnesotans have been tested for COVID-19 thus far.
According to MDH, 237 people who tested positive are currently fighting the illness in a hospital — with 126 of them listed in intensive care units. Fortunately, 1,202 patients have recovered from the virus and no longer need to be isolated.
For most people affected by COVID-19, symptoms are mild. However, the disease can be threatening to the elderly and people with sensitive lungs. Even so, the vast majority of people who get the virus recover.
Health officials say those with questions about COVID-19 can call the Minnesota Department of Health hotline at 651-201-3920.
