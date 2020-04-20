



A JBS USA pork processing plant in Worthington says it is indefinitely closing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We don’t make this decision lightly,” Bob Krebs, President of JBS USA Pork told the media.

As WCCO reported on Saturday, Minnesota Department of Health officials say there are 56 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nobles County — 20 of which are JBS workers at the Worthington plant, and another five who are family members of the workers.

Previously, Gov. Tim Walz had sent a task force to the plant to help monitor the situation.

In all, the facility employs more than 2,000 people. They will wind down their operations over the next two days, before following Walz’s stay-at-home order until it’s safe to return to work. A news release says the company will continue to pay its team members during the closure.

In a statement, JBS President Bob Krebs said:

We recognize JBS Worthington is critical to local hog producers, the U.S. food supply and the many businesses that support the facility each and every day. As we all learn more about coronavirus, it is clear that the disease is far more widespread across the U.S. and in our county than official estimates indicate based on limited testing. We have taken aggressive actions to keep coronavirus out of our plant and keep this critical infrastructure facility operational. It is our hope that Governor Walz’s effort to implement more widespread community testing will help all of us better understand the measures we must all take to stop its potential spread. We must work together to defeat this common enemy.

JBS says it’s also implemented the following set of rules:

Employees’ temperatures are being checked before entering facilities.

Employees are wearing masks and personal protective equipment.

Staff has been told to practice physical distancing throughout the work day.

The plant is deep-cleaned each day.

“Vulnerable populations” have been removed from the workforce with full pay and benefits offered.

Sick employees are required to stay home and attendance policies have been relaxed.

Short term disability waiting periods have been waived.

Telemedicine services and preventative care have been made available at no cost for those enrolled in the company’s health plan.

Visitors are restricted from entering facilities.

JBS USA operates more than 60 meat, poultry and prepared foods facilities across the United States. Worthington’s facility is the third plant to temporarily close.