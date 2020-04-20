MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A local company in Wisconsin is stepping up to help its community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Schuman Cheese-Lake County Dairy in Turtle Lake, Wisconsin announced Monday that it is donating more than 15,000 pounds of dairy products to area schools and food pantries.
“The team at Lake Country Dairy always takes great pride in making high-quality dairy products that our customers love, but right now, we want to show Lake Country Dairy’s support to our local communities, at a time when many families are in need” said Gary Gosda, Plant Manager.
According to Lake County Dairy, the company is providing hundreds of gallons of milk to families in the School Districts of Cumberland, Barron and Turtle Lake.
Later this week, Lake County Dairy staff will be distributing 2,200 pounds of Fontal cheese to schools and the Turtle Lake Food Pantry.
“No matter the crisis, no one should go hungry in this country,” said Gosda. “Lake Country Dairy employees are honored to deliver nutritious milk and cheese to those facing food insecurity. We’re happy to be here to help.”
