These three Cub Foods locations have returned to being open 24 hours a day:
— Apple Valley, located on 15350 Cedar Avenue
— Lyndale located on 8421 Lyndale Avenue South in Bloomington
— and Plymouth, located at 4445 Nathan Lane North
The following six Cub locations will return to 24 hours operations beginning Sunday at 11:59 p.m.:
— Bloomington Valley West located at 10520 France Avenue South
— Eden Prairie located at 8015 Den Rodd
— Knollwood located at 3620 Texas Avenue South in St. Louis Park
— Quarry located at 1540 New Brighton Boulevard in northeast Minneapolis
— West St. Paul located at 2001 South Robert Street
— Woodbury located at 8432 Tamarack Village
The following two Cub locations will return to 24 hours operations beginning May 3 at 11:59
p.m.:
— Brooklyn Park North located at 9655 Colorado Lane North
— Silver Lake Road located at 3930 Silver Lake Rd NE, St. Anthony
