MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The State of Minnesota currently awaits delivery of over 100,000 medical gowns for its critical care supplies.
On Monday, the state’s website on the COVID-19 response shows that the state has zero inventory of gowns in its critical care supplies. These supplies include face masks, face shields, gloves, gowns and N95 respirators.
According to the governor’s COVID response team, 70,000 gowns have been obtained and distributed during the pandemic. The state now awaits delivery of 107,000 gowns.
During a daily briefing Monday, Gov. Tim Walz said the state is still running into issues purchasing and delivering PPE.
The state currently has 317,000 face masks, 45,000 face shields, 3.3 million gloves and 386,000 N95 respirators in its inventory.
