MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The state of Minnesota has issued new guidance for the meatpacking industry in the wake of COVID-19.
The goal of the new guidance, which was issued by the departments of Labor and Industry, Health and Agriculture, is to help protect worker safety and keep meatpacking plants and processing facilities open.
“The meatpacking sector is an important part of Minnesota’s economy and a critical source for our food supply,” said Commissioner Nancy Leppink, Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry. “They have also been hot spots across the country for COVD-19 transmission. The following guidelines will help ensure Minnesota’s meatpacking sector has appropriate measures in place to protect the safety of their employees and continue producing the food necessary to keep our state and nation fed.”
The new guidelines will ensure the meatpacking sector complies with the Minnesota Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The guidance addresses the following issues:
- employee and visitor screening;
- cleaning and disinfecting;
- distancing and production, work-shift schedules and work-break schedules;
- personal protective equipment (PPE) and facial coverings;
- personnel hygiene and adequate handwashing facilities;
- communications and training for managers and workers;
- COVID-19 Business Plan;
- working remotely; and
- employment and human resources items.
The state is also asking meatpacking employers’ to help assess the spread in Minnesota by providing the state with information about the number employees who have tested positive for the virus along with other COVID-related information.
To learn more about the COVID-19 health and safety guidelines for the meatpacking industry click here.
You must log in to post a comment.