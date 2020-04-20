MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings and the team’s owners have surpassed $5 million in donations to COVID-19 causes after their $1 million contribution to United Way Worldwide.
Through the Wilf Family Foundations and the Minnesota Vikings, the $5 million in donations since the pandemic arose have supported health care workers, the elderly, food banks, social service organizations and Jewish philanthropic causes. The donations have been contributed in New York, New Jersey, Minnesota, across the United States and in Israel.
“There are extraordinary individuals and organizations who are courageously working together to navigate COVID-19,” said Vikings owner/chairman Zygi Wilf. “We are focused on trying to provide as many resources as possible to meet their needs and assist some of the most vulnerable populations during this unprecedented time.”
Below is a partial list of the organizations supported:
- United Way Worldwide
- New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund
- RWJBarnabas Health
- Jewish Federations of North America (Greater MetroWest New Jersey, UJA New York)
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital
- Second Harvest Heartland
- Minnesota Disaster Recovery Fund for Coronavirus
