MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Forest Lake police say they are not looking for any suspects after two people were found dead Saturday night.
According to police, officers responded at about 8:15 p.m. to a residence on the 18000 block of Henna Avenue North. They arrived to find a woman dead inside the home.
Officers then heard a gunshot inside a nearby pole barn. The Washington County SWAT Team made entry and found a man dead inside.
Upon further investigation, police say it has been determined that the case will be classified as a murder-suicide. Officials say the suspect, identified as Phillip Ryan Kresge, entered the victim’s bedroom and shot her multiple times. The victim, identified as Michelle Kresge, was the suspect’s sister.
Officials say the suspect then fled to a pole barn and died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to police, the mother and father were in the residence at the time of the shooting and were safely extracted by officers.
Police say there is no danger to the public. Officials say they are still investigating who the weapon belonged to.
