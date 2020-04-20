MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 25-year-old Hopkins man has been charged in a hit-and-run that left a man in critical condition last week.
The incident happened on April 14 at about 9:20 p.m. near 5th Avenue South and 5th Street South. Police say they responded to report of an injury and found the man lying halfway into the roadway, with blood in and around his mouth.
According to the complaint, the victim appeared to have a seizure on the scene and was taken to the hospital. He suffered a laceration to the head, a broken bone in his ear, a bruised lung, and a fracture in his lower spine. Because of the victim’s inability to communicate, investigators believe he may have sustained a concussion or traumatic brain injury.
Of the people who were on the scene, none of them saw the incident.
Investigators were able to review surveillance footage from near the scene and determined the vehicle in the hit-and-run had sustained front-end damage on the passenger side.
On April 16, police located the vehicle, which belongs to Joshua Nikolai Nichols.
The complaint also said that Nichols’ grandmother told police that he had been using her car as his recently sustained damage. His Facebook wall also showed a post on April 15 where he asked for recommendations for an auto body mechanic.
Nichols has been taken into custody.
