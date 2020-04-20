Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials have identified the victim in Saturday’s fatal shooting in St. Paul.
The St. Paul Police Department says 20-year-old Michael Parrish, of Minneapolis, died after shots were fired around noon on the 1400 block of Minnehaha Avenue East.
Witnesses told police that Parrish and another victim fled in a red van. Officers found the van several blocks to the west, at the intersection of Bradley Street and Bush Avenue.
Police found Parrish in the van. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm. Emergency crews brought him to Regions Hospital for treatment.
So far, no arrests have been made. The shooting remains under investigation.
