MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for a large part of the state of Minnesota on Monday.
A Red Flag Warning means that the area is experiencing critical weather conditions that can become the ideal burning grounds for a wildfire. This includes strong winds and low humidity values.
While the warning is in effect, Minnesotans cannot burn in the following counties:
Anoka, Benton, Blue Earth, Brown, Carver, Chippewa, Chisago, Dakota, Douglas, Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, Lac Qui Parle, Le Sueur, Martin, McLeod, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Nicollet, Pope, Ramsey, Redwood, Renville, Rice, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, Stearns, Steele, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Waseca, Washington, Watonwan, Wright, and Yellow Medicine.
Minnesotans are also asked to check on any burning they’ve done recently to ensure that the fire is out. The Red Flag Warning expires at 6 p.m.
Click here to check out the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ statewide fire danger and current burning restrictions webpage.
