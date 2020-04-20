MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say there were about 400 to 600 cars on hand overnight for illegal street races in Mendota Heights.

Officers spent hours handing out about 100 citations early Sunday morning near Mendota Heights Road and Lexington Avenue.

Neighborhood residents Jeff Rea and Mary Waldvogel say street racing has been a problem on Mendota Heights Road in the past.

“I hear a lot of the cars going up and down this road,” Rea said. “Very loud … sounds like lawnmowers.”

According to Mendota Heights Police, the department has has received several complaints of vehicle street racing over the past several months.

Waldvogel says she will sometimes hear motorcycles or cars with souped-up engines at night.

“You hear it, sometimes you’re like, ‘Holy cow!'” Waldvogel said.

Nearby streets were blocked off Sunday while police dealt with hundreds of cars on scene.

“I’m concerned about it because, you know, really crashes, anything like that can happen,” Rea said. “You just don’t want people to get hurt for doing senseless stuff like that.”

No injuries have been reported.