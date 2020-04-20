MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Ramsey County Sheriff’s office says they’ve arrested a 58-year-old man they say attempted to burglarize two homes in the north metro Monday.
Investigators say the man broke into a North Oaks home just before 11:30 a.m., but fled soon after. The homeowner called 911 and was able to give a description of the suspect’s vehicle.
About 30 minutes later, the man broke into a White Bear Township home, where he was confronted by the homeowner. The burglar knocked the homeowner over while fleeing, but they were able to provide law enforcement with both a vehicle description and a license plate number.
Ramsey County deputies spotted the suspect’s vehicle soon after and tried to pull him over on the 1700 block of Highway 96. The suspect fled, leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Shoreview, Arden Hills and New Brighton – where the man smashed into another vehicle on County Road E and Silver Lake Road. That driver suffered minor injuries.
The suspect was also injured and hospitalized, but his condition has not been released. A deputy was also hurt in the chase, which also left two sheriff’s office squad cars “disabled.”
The suspect has not been formally charged yet. Authorities say he has a criminal record dating back almost 40 years, including several robbery and burglary arrests.
