MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Construction on roads in Woodbury and Oakdale will begin on Friday, impacting drivers until Monday.
The four loop ramps of the 1-94, 494, and 694 interchange will close starting on Friday, April 24 at noon. Drivers can instead use the detours to the Tamarack Road and 10th Street interchanges.
Later on that day at 7 p.m., both directions of the interchange will close. Westbound I-94 traffic will detour to 1-694, then to 10th Street, then I-94 back to I-94. Eastbound traffic will detour to I-494, Tamarack Road, then back to I-494 and I-94.
All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, April 27. Most ramps will reopen, but the eastbound 1-94 northbound I-694 loop and the northbound I-494 to westbound I-94 loop will be closed through September 2020.
