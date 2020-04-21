



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the first time in six days, Minnesota’s number of new COVID-19 cases came in below 100.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported Tuesday that the total number of COVID-19 cases hit 2,567, up 97 from Monday. Additionally, 17 more fatalities were reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 160.

Since the outbreak began in Minnesota last month, more than 47,000 people have been tested for the respiratory illness, which first appeared in Wuhan, China, last year.

So far, more than 1,200 people in Minnesota have recovered from COVID-19. Meanwhile, 237 remain in the hospital, with 117 in intensive care beds — down nine from Monday.

For most people, COVID-19 symptoms are mild, but for the elderly or those with sensitive lungs, the disease can be deadly or cause serious complications, such as pneumonia.

Minnesota’s senior care facilities have been particularly hard hit by the pathogen. For instance, all 10 deaths reported in Winona County happened in one senior care facility, Sauer Health Care.

More than 80 congregate living facilities in Minnesota, most of them for seniors, have had at least one COVID-19 case with either residents or staff, health officials say. A list of affected facilities can be found here.

Minnesota remains under a stay-at-home order, although tensions rose last week when protesters demonstrated in front of the governor’s residence, demanding for the state to be reopened for business. President Donald Trump echoed the protesters’ demands, tweeting “Liberate Minnesota.”

Over the weekend, however, Trump spoke with Gov. Tim Walz. The president tweeted about the conversation, describing it as a “very nice call.” Walz has insisted that the stay-at-home order is buying time for the state’s health care system to prepare for an expended surge in cases.

When speaking to reporters Monday, the governor said that the weekend conversation with the president lasted about 10 minutes, with Trump telling him that he’s doing what’s needed in Minnesota.

“He can tweet what he wants to,” Walz told reporters, “but here in Minnesota, they really really want him to succeed, they really want the state to succeed. And if we can work together, this is not an either or proposition.”

Walz’s stay-at-home order is slated to last until May 4. He’s said that he doesn’t expect business to return to something approaching normal until there’s more widespread testing and contact tracing.

“Nobody’s going back to work tomorrow, even if the stay-at-home order is lifted,” Walz said.

Another decision facing the governor is whether or not to cancel in-person classes at schools for the rest of the year. Walz said a decision on that issue will be made soon.

